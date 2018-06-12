Dyson was saddled with the loss after giving up a pair of runs on a pair of hits over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Marlins.

Dyson was unable to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning when he allowed an inherited runner to score on a Brian Anderson RBI double, followed immediately by a two-run homer off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. Monday's rough outing broke an eight-inning scoreless streak for the veteran reliever, a span in which he recorded eight strikeouts and four holds. Dyson still owns a respectable 2.70 ERA on the year, but he will have to rebound quickly from this outing in order to stave off Mark Melancon and Will Smith -- who have both been solid in their respective returns from the DL -- in the Giants' bullpen pecking order.