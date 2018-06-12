Giants' Sam Dyson: Blows late lead Monday
Dyson was saddled with the loss after giving up a pair of runs on a pair of hits over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Marlins.
Dyson was unable to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning when he allowed an inherited runner to score on a Brian Anderson RBI double, followed immediately by a two-run homer off the bat of J.T. Realmuto. Monday's rough outing broke an eight-inning scoreless streak for the veteran reliever, a span in which he recorded eight strikeouts and four holds. Dyson still owns a respectable 2.70 ERA on the year, but he will have to rebound quickly from this outing in order to stave off Mark Melancon and Will Smith -- who have both been solid in their respective returns from the DL -- in the Giants' bullpen pecking order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana