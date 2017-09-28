Dyson (4-9) blew the save and earned the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while recording just one out Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Dyson entered the contest with a 3-1 lead, but he conceded a leadoff homer to J.D. Martinez before allowing five of the next six batters to reach base, eventually losing the contest on a walkoff walk to David Peralta. The 29-year-old still owns a respectable 3.65 ERA and has converted 12 of 14 save chances since joining the Giants at the beginning of June. While Dyson has pitched well in the ninth inning for San Francisco, Mark Melancon is is expected to reclaim his role as the Giants' closer assuming he's healthy heading into 2018.