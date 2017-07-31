Giants' Sam Dyson: Blows save Sunday
Dyson allowed one earned run on three hits in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday against the Dodgers, blowing the save.
The former Ranger had converted his first six save opportunities with San Francisco, but a pair of singles by Chase Utley and Yasiel Puig quickly put an end to the streak. Despite carrying moderate fantasy value thanks to his current closing role, Dyson's terrible 6.32 ERA and bloated 1.89 WHIP put him in the bottom of the barrel of baseball's closers.
