Giants' Sam Dyson: Can't convert save Wednesday
Dyson entered in the ninth inning in a save situation Wednesday, but allowed two runs on four hits while recording just two outs and settling for a hold against the Marlins.
In his first save opportunity since being named the primary closer in Hunter Strickland's (hand) absence, Dyson struggled mightily. He allowed three singles and a double, and left with the go-ahead run on first base before Reyes Moronta locked down the save. With Strickland expected to miss at least six weeks, it's unlikely Dyson's leash would be short enough that he'd be in jeopardy of losing the closer job due to just one bad outing, but former closer Tony Watson is waiting in the wings should he continue to struggle.
