Giants' Sam Dyson: Closes out Indians
Dyson worked around a hit, a walk and a hit batsman while recording a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Indians, netting his fifth save in the process.
He teetered on the brink of disaster by loading the bases with two outs, but Dyson was able to get Jose Ramirez on a flyout to end the ballgame. The veteran reliever has had a boatload more success in San Francisco than he did with the Rangers earlier this year, and with Mark Melancon's return still not imminent, it appears Dyson will continue holding down the ninth-inning role for a little while yet.
