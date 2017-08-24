Giants' Sam Dyson: Collects 12th save
Dyson allowed a solo home run but still recorded his 12th save of the season during Wednesday's win over the Brewers.
Dyson has now converted 12 of 13 save opportunities as a Giant this season, and he has only allowed three runs through 21 innings since emerging as the San Francisco closer. The strong stretch has his fantasy value on the rise. However, he still owns a 5.40 ERA for the year, so expectations should remain in check.
