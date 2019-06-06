Dyson owns a 2.79 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 28 strikeouts over 29 innings this season.

Dyson has also chipped in five holds as a part of a three-headed righty setup stable with Reyes Moronta and Mark Melancon. Dyson is proving that last year's resurgence was no fluke, and he is one of several options that could take over in the ninth should dominant closer Will Smith get moved as we approach the trade deadline.

