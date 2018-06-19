Dyson could act as the Giants' closer while Hunter Strickland (hand) is sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy announced Tuesday that Dyson and fellow reliever Tony Watson are the likely candidates to step into the closer role after Hunter Strickland broke his right hand Monday after punching a wall in the clubhouse following a blown save. Dyson currently owns a 2.51 ERA with a 26:10 K:BB over 32.1 innings of relief this season. He also recorded a combined 52 saves during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.