Dyson is a candidate to fill in for Mark Melancon (arm) if he has to begin the year on the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland were also named as possible emergency fill-ins, but Dyson could get the first crack after having moderate success replacing Melancon last season. The 29-year-old followed up his abysmal 2017 season (6.09 ERA and 1.1 K/BB ratio) with an equally mediocre spring campaign (10 runs allowed on four homers over eight innings), so even if he were to see save chances, Dyson should be considered a low-end closing option. There has been no official word on whether Melancon will actually be placed on the disabled list to start the year, but it seems likely given the timing of the injury. Owners hunting for saves shouldn't hesitate taking a flyer on one of the Giants' potential ninth-inning options.