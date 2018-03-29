Giants' Sam Dyson: Could step into closer role
Dyson is a candidate to fill in for Mark Melancon (arm) if he has to begin the year on the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland were also named as possible emergency fill-ins, but Dyson could get the first crack after having moderate success replacing Melancon last season. The 29-year-old followed up his abysmal 2017 season (6.09 ERA and 1.1 K/BB ratio) with an equally mediocre spring campaign (10 runs allowed on four homers over eight innings), so even if he were to see save chances, Dyson should be considered a low-end closing option. There has been no official word on whether Melancon will actually be placed on the disabled list to start the year, but it seems likely given the timing of the injury. Owners hunting for saves shouldn't hesitate taking a flyer on one of the Giants' potential ninth-inning options.
More News
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...