Dyson (4-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning, striking out two and earning the win in Friday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Mets.

Dyson became the pitcher of record when the Giants got the only run of the game on an error in the bottom of the 10th. The reliever has a 2.68 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 47 innings this season. He owns a sparkling 46:6 K:BB in 45 appearances and has been one of the most consistent relievers in a strong Giants bullpen.