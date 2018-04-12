Giants' Sam Dyson: Implodes in loss
Dyson gave up three runs on four hits over an inning in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Arizona.
The veteran was brought into the seventh inning to keep the deficit at one run, then proceeded to give up a parade of hits (including three doubles) before finally getting out of the frame. Dyson's spring struggles have carried over into the regular season, and he has yet to record a hold since being bypassed as closer in favor of Hunter Strickland at the beginning of the year. Tony Watson has been the superior setup man, and appears to be the target for holds (and better ratios) in San Francisco.
