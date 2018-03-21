Dyson imploded Tuesday, giving up three earned runs on two home runs and recording his only out via the strikeout in a loss to the Royals.

Initially expected to serve as the club's primary setup man, Dyson has now given up 10 earned runs (including four homers) over six innings of work this spring. The San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman brings up the fact that the Giants can cut the veteran and get out of 75 percent of the $4.4 million that he is owed this upcoming season. While that development would be a surprise considering his projected role entering the year, Dyson's spring struggles combined with his atrocious 6.09 ERA and 1.1 K/BB ratio over 54.2 innings last season certainly warrant concern. Nothing is final, and a couple of strong outings could smooth out the threat of being released, but the 29-year-old's hold on the setup role -- and in turn his value in holds leagues -- is not as secure as it once seemed. In the event Dyson was released or demoted to middle relief, Hunter Strickland (who is having a strong spring) would likely elevate into the setup role.