Dyson appears set to begin the year in the Giants' bullpen, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This news shouldn't come as a surprise considering Dyson's bounce-back campaign in 2018 (2.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 7.2 K/9 over 70.1 innings). The 30-year-old did see his fastball velocity dip to 93.6 mph after sitting above 95 mph for the previous four years, but part of that can be attributed to a career-low 6.9 percent usage of his four-seam fastball. Dyson should begin the year as one of several trusted arms behind projected closer Will Smith, which should result in modest hold opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories