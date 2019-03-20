Giants' Sam Dyson: Lock to make roster
Dyson appears set to begin the year in the Giants' bullpen, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This news shouldn't come as a surprise considering Dyson's bounce-back campaign in 2018 (2.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 7.2 K/9 over 70.1 innings). The 30-year-old did see his fastball velocity dip to 93.6 mph after sitting above 95 mph for the previous four years, but part of that can be attributed to a career-low 6.9 percent usage of his four-seam fastball. Dyson should begin the year as one of several trusted arms behind projected closer Will Smith, which should result in modest hold opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Shortstops Tiers 3.0
Shortstop has suddenly become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy, as Scott White's tiers...