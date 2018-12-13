Manager Bruce Bochy mentioned Dyson as a candidate to open the 2019 season as the Giants' closer, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bochy also mentioned Mark Melancon and Will Smith -- who finished the 2018 season as the team's closer -- as options. Dyson bounced back after a brutal 2017 campaign, notching a 2.69 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 70.1 frames, but he still seems unlikely to beat out Smith for the job.