Dyson gave up a walk but struck out a batter in a scoreless ninth inning for his 11th save.

Dyson has been on fire since the All-Star break, as he is now 8-for-9 in save opportunities with a 1.20 ERA over 15 second-half innings. But the underlying numbers aren't great -- he has just a 10:9 K:BB with three hit-by-pitches, and as long as he keeps putting so many free runners on the bases, he is asking for the floodgates to open.