Giants' Sam Dyson: Nabs 11th save
Dyson gave up a walk but struck out a batter in a scoreless ninth inning for his 11th save.
Dyson has been on fire since the All-Star break, as he is now 8-for-9 in save opportunities with a 1.20 ERA over 15 second-half innings. But the underlying numbers aren't great -- he has just a 10:9 K:BB with three hit-by-pitches, and as long as he keeps putting so many free runners on the bases, he is asking for the floodgates to open.
More News
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....