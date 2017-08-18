Dyson picked up his 10th save of the season Thursday, notching one strikeout and issuing one walk over 15 pitches to finish off the Phillies.

Dyson entered the game with very little margin for error nursing a one-run lead against a scrappy Phillies club that had already hit two home runs in the game. He responded by holding the Phillies without a hit, marking his fourth consecutive hitless appearance. Mark Melancon, who picked up the hold Thursday, is due to reclaim the closer's role in the near future, so this may have been one of Dyson's final cracks at a save this season.