Dyson gave up a pair of hits over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Dyson has rattled off three consecutive holds, and now owns nine on the year. After a tumultuous spring and start to the regular season, the 30-year-old has seemingly settled down with a 2.49 ERA over 25.1 innings. There are still some warning signs with Dyson, as his 3.87 FIP is over a run higher than his ERA, and his fastball velocity (93.4 mph) is his lowest since the 2013 season. That said, the end results up until now have been fine for those in holds leagues.