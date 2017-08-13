Dyson pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout to secure his ninth save of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Dyson faced the bottom of the Nationals' lineup in the ninth inning and retired the side in a tidy 10 pitches. Mark Melancon returned from a lengthy stay on the disabled list Saturday but won't be utilized as the closer until he's gotten a few lower-leverage appearances under his belt. Dyson has been a reliable ninth-inning option for the Giants recently, but he could see his save opportunities divert back to Melancon in the not-so-distant future.