Giants' Sam Dyson: Notches ninth save Sunday
Dyson pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout to secure his ninth save of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.
Dyson faced the bottom of the Nationals' lineup in the ninth inning and retired the side in a tidy 10 pitches. Mark Melancon returned from a lengthy stay on the disabled list Saturday but won't be utilized as the closer until he's gotten a few lower-leverage appearances under his belt. Dyson has been a reliable ninth-inning option for the Giants recently, but he could see his save opportunities divert back to Melancon in the not-so-distant future.
More News
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...