Giants' Sam Dyson: Picks up ninth hold
Dyson tossed a clean inning en route to his ninth hold in Monday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.
Dyson's strong start to June (five shutout innings with three strikeouts) has coincided with the Giants' recent hot streak, resulting in four consecutive holds. The 31-year-old now owns a 2.45 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 through 33 innings. Dyson is part of a right-handed setup carousel behind closer Will Smith, but could find himself closer to saves if the the Giants deal their dominant closer to a contender.
