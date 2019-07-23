Dyson picked up the save against the Cubs on Monday, working around a hit and a walk to fire a scoreless ninth inning and close out the Giants' 5-4 victory. He didn't record a strikeout.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Dyson allowed a couple of baserunners, but managed to snuff out the rally and pick up his second save of the season. He doesn't figure to see many opportunities like this with Will Smith having a lockdown season as the Giants' closer, but Dyson is having a solid year in his own right, as he's posted a 2.57 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP and a 47:7 K:BB over 49 innings.