Giants' Sam Dyson: Picks up seventh save
Dyson fired a scoreless inning to convert his seventh save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.
It was the veteran's first converted save since suffering his first blown save with the Giants on July 30. The 29-year-old has danced around trouble (1.38 WHIP) since taking over as closer June 30, but the end result has been positive during his run (1.13 ERA and seven saves). Mark Melancon (elbow) is currently on a rehab assignment, so Dyson's fantasy resurgence may be nearing an end.
