Giants' Sam Dyson: Picks up win in relief
Dyson picked up his third win of the season after firing two scoreless innings while surrendering one hit and striking out two in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Giants.
Starter Madison Bumgarner was forced to leave the contest after being struck on elbow by a line drive in the second inning. Dyson was the first reliever to enter the game, and was awarded the win over Reyes Moronta (who also tossed two scoreless) by the official scorer. The Giants' bullpen has been the team's greatest strength this season, and Dyson's excellent performance (2.36 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13 holds) is one of several contributing factors.
