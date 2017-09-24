Giants' Sam Dyson: Records 14th save
Dyson worked around a hit in one scoreless inning to register his 14th save of the season Saturday against the Dodgers.
It's a tale of two uniforms for Dyson, whose struggles with the Rangers almost disappeared after joining the Giants. Over 36.2 innings with San Francisco, he boasts a 2.95 ERA with only one blown save. There may be questions for 2018 as to whether Dyson or Mark Melancon will serve as closer.
