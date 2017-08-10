Play

Dyson worked a perfect ninth inning to notch his eighth save of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

The right-hander now has a 2.22 ERA in 24.1 innings since joining the Giants, converting eight of nine save chances, but with Mark Melancon (elbow) potentially returning to action this weekend, Dyson's time as the team's closer may be coming to an end.

