Giants' Sam Dyson: Records first save in extra innings
Dyson retired the only batter he faced to record the save Thursday during the Giants' 16-inning win over the Marlins.
Hunter Strickland and some poor defense behind him blew the save chance in the ninth that started the extra-innings marathon, but Dyson came in after Ty Blach chewed up 6.2 frames and induced a flyout by Bryan Holaday to notch his first closure of 2018. He's resided on the periphery of San Francisco's saves picture, which has been controlled by Strickland since the start of the year, and probably ranks third at best on the hierarchy now that Mark Melancon has looked healthy and effective.
