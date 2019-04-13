Dyson fired a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rockies. He did not record a strikeout or allow any baserunners.

Dyson was called upon during the ninth inning Saturday since regular closer Will Smith pitched each of the last three days. The 30-year-old has allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits through 8.2 innings to begin the season.