Dyson (2-2) blew his fourth save of the season, allowing a two-run homer in Thursday's 9-8 loss to Colorado.

Dyson blew his first save since June 11, but is now just 3-for-7 in save chances in 2018. He was thrown in to the closer role after Hunter Strickland (finger) hit the DL and he doesn't really have a very strong hold on the ninth-inning gig. If he continues coughing up opportunities, Mark Melancon or Tony Watson could see some chances.

More News
Our Latest Stories