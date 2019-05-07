Dyson recorded a pair of outs without allowing a base runner and striking out one in Monday's 12-4 loss to the Reds.

The brief outing lowered Dyson's ERA to 3.06 through 17.2 innings. The 31-year-old's 8.7 K/9 is currently the second-highest mark of his career, and that has actually been accompanied by his lowest walk rate (1.5 BB/9). The Giants boast one of the league's best bullpens, which limits Dyson to a middle relief/setup role. If the veteran arm keeps these ratios up, then he will be a name to monitor closer to the trade deadline in the event he is either traded to a team in need of a closer, or moved up the bullpen depth chart due to another arm being traded.