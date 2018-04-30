Dyson tossed a scoreless inning while giving up a hit and striking out one in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

After a rough start to the season, Dyson has settled down with 6.1 scoreless innings and four holds in his last seven appearances. The veteran now owns a respectable 3.55 ERA over 12.2 innings, but his weak strikeout rate (4.3 K/9) and 5.25 FIP should be enough to deter fantasy owners looking for ratio help from the middle reliever.