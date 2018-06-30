Giants' Sam Dyson: Unavailable Friday night
Dyson will be unavailable in a save situation Friday night after blowing a save Thursday and pitching in four of the last seven games, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
The save opportunity Friday against Arizona could fall to Tony Watson or Will Smith as a result. Dyson now has four blown saves against just three saves and 13 holds, and it's unclear how long of a leash the Giants will give him in the ninth.
