Dyson allowed a hit before recording two outs while picking up his 14th hold in Sunday's 9-6 win over Arizona.

Dyson was initially expected to head a ninth-inning committee after Hunter Strickland (hand) landed on the disabled list mid-June, but his recent struggles (6.14 ERA over previous eight games) have put that status in jeopardy. Mark Melancon started the ninth frame Sunday, but had to hand the ball off to Will Smith -- who converted Saturday's save -- to finish off the Diamondbacks. Dyson may not be out of the mix completely, but the closing situation in San Francisco appears to be very fluid at the moment.