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Hentges (knee/shoulder) struck out one in a scoreless inning during Triple-A Sacramento's 7-6 win over Tacoma on Wednesday.

After tossing a scoreless inning for Single-A San Jose on Sunday, Hentges advanced to Sacramento for the next step of his rehab assignment and threw eight of his 13 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched in a big-league game since 2024 but appears to be trending in the right direction after undergoing left shoulder surgery in September 2024 and arthroscopic right knee surgery in August 2025.

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