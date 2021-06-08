The Giants will call up Long from Triple-A Sacramento to start Wednesday's game in Texas, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Long will fill the vacancy in the rotation created by Logan Webb's (shoulder) move to the injured list last week. Prior to Wednesday's game, the Giants will need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Long, who has emerged from relative obscurity to become one of the organization's top arms in the upper levels of the minors this season. After having not pitched above the Low-A level prior to 2021, the 25-year-old southpaw has dominated between stops at Sacramento and Double-A Richmond this season, compiling a 1.99 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 37:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .165 average. Long may just be in line for one start with the big club, as Aaron Sanchez (biceps) began a rehab assignment at Sacramento on Monday and could be an option to fill Webb's turn in the rotation when it comes up again early next week.