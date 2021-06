Long's contract was selected by the Giants on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Long will make his major-league debut Wednesday against the Rangers, but he's expected to serve as the primary pitcher behind opener Zack Little. However, the southpaw is expected to take the rotation spot that had been occupied by Logan Webb (shoulder). Long made six appearances (three starts) in the minors to begin the year, and he posted a 1.99 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 22.2 innings.