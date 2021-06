Long won't start Wednesday against the Rangers but could work as a bulk reliever, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler already confirmed the 25-year-old will be promoted from Triple-A Sacramento for Wednesday's contest, though it will be reliever Zack Littell who receives the start. Assuming Long pitches, following an opener could be beneficial, as he could be in line for a win without needing to last five innings.