Long is scheduled to start Friday's series opener with the Nationals in Washington, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Since Long will be returning to the mound on two days' rest and hasn't recorded more than four outs in any of his appearances this season or during spring training, he'll likely be capped at around 3-to-4 innings in his first start of day with a mild right adductor strain. The southpaw will be slotting in as the fifth starter temporarily after Alex Cobb went on the injured list Wednesday with a right adductor strain. The Giants are hopeful that Cobb will be ready to go by the time his next turn in the rotation comes up April 29 or 30.