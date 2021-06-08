Manager Gabe Kapler confirmed Tuesday that Long will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, but he did not name him as the starter for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Previous reports indicated that Long would draw the start in place of Logan Webb (shoulder) Wednesday and that very well could still be the case. However, based on Kapler's comments it appears that the club could at least be considering utilizing an an opener that would likely be followed by Long serving as the bulk man. The Giants will likely clarify their pithing plans following the conclusion of Tuesday's contest.