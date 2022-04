Long fired two scoreless innings in Friday's win over Washington. He allowed two hits and struck out one batter.

Long coughed up two hits in the first inning but escaped the jam without allowing a run. The 6-foot-1 lefty has yet to give up a run this season while posting a 4:1 K:BB through 4.2 frames. He's currently lined up to take the mound at home against Oakland next week where he'll likely go deeper into the contest.