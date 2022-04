Long allowed one hit and struck out one in one scoreless inning Monday night against Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.

Long did his job as the opener, escaping the first inning without any damage after allowing an infield single to Christian Yelich. Long has fared well in the opener role, hurling three scoreless frames in two opportunities. The southpaw has yet to allow a run through 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking one over that stretch.