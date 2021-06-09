Long is expected to serve as the Giants' primary pitcher behind opener Zack Littell in Wednesday's game in Texas, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Though he won't technically start in his MLB debut, Long is expected to slide into the rotation spot previously occupied by Logan Webb (shoulder), who moved to the injured list last week. After joining the Giants on a minor-league deal in free agency this offseason, the 25-year-old Long has quickly established himself as an intriguing prospect thus far during the minor-league season. Through six outings between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento, Long has posted a 1.99 ERA and 37:5 K:BB in 22.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .165 average.