Long struck out one and allowed an earned run on three hits over 1.2 innings of relief in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

After making a three-inning start Wednesday against the Royals, Long moved to the bullpen and came on in relief of starter Alex Cobb on three days' rest. The Giants' decision to make Long available out of the bullpen suggests that the team anticipates Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) returning from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week to replace Long as its No. 5 starter.