Long (0-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics, allowing one run on one hit with a strikeout in one inning.

Long was the opener Wednesday, and he allowed a leadoff home run to Chad Pinder. That ended up being the game's lone run, with the Giants mustering just three hits in the contest. This was the first time Long's given up a run this season -- he owns a 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB while making three of his six appearances as an opener. He isn't likely to be needed in that role this weekend versus the Nationals, so Long's next appearance should be expected to be in relief.