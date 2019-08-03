Selman allowed a run on a hit and a walk in one inning pitched in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Selman only tossed three pitches before giving up a two-run home run to Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon, allowing an inherited runner to score as well. Selman has given up a run in each of his two relief appearances since being brought up as bullpen depth for the Giants after their trade-deadline purge. The southpaw is likely to remain in middle relief while he's up in the majors.