Selman (1-1) allowed two runs on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Padres.

Selman allowed three straight batters aboard to start the fifth inning, which generated a run. Tyler Rogers allowed an inherited runner to score, and the Giants were unable to cover for Selman's struggles. He had pitched 6.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last eight outings prior to Sunday. The 29-year-old Selman has a 2.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 15.1 innings this season. He's added two holds.