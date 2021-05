Selman allowed two walks and struck out one in a scoreless inning in Friday's 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Selman was a little sloppy, but he didn't surrender a run in his season debut. The 30-year-old southpaw had a 3.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB in 19.1 innings last season. He's unlikely to work his way into the late-inning mix, as Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers have been manager Gabe Kapler's preferred options in high-leverage situations.