Selman (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Dodgers after tossing a scoreless one-third of an inning, allowing one hit.

Selman entered the game with the Giants down 8-7 in the top of the 11th inning and, even though Cody Bellinger welcomed him with a single, he shut the door when Max Muncy grounded out softly with runners in first and second. This was Selman's first win of the season and he is now on a streak of three straight scoreless appearances, allowing just one hit and walking two in two innings over that stretch.