The Giants selected Selman's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

After the Giants shipped out three relievers (Sam Dyson, Mark Melancon and Drew Pomeranz) in deadline-day deals, Selman will join the big club to help restore depth in the bullpen. The 28-year-old lefty arrives in the majors for the first time with some level of intrigue after dazzling out of the bullpen at Sacramento this season. Over his 40 innings in the Pacific Coast League, Selman posted a 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 65:13 K:BB.

