Giants' Sam Selman: Recalled to majors
Selman was promoted to the majors Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Shaun Anderson (blister) was placed on the 10-day injured list to make room for Selman's return. The 28-year-old will look to improve upon a rough four-game stretch in which the left-hander surrendered three runs on four hits across four innings to begin the month of August. The southpaw has had plenty of success with Triple-A Sacramento -- posting a 3-1 record with a 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 65:13 K:BB over 40 innings -- and will try to regroup in his second stint in the major-league bullpen.
