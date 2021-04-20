site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Sam Selman: Sent back to secondary site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Selman was optioned to the Giants' alternate training site Tuesday.
Selman spent one day on the big-league roster but did not get into a game. He'll head back to the alternate site with both Jake McGee and Logan Webb returning from the COVID-19 injured list.
