Giants' Sam Wolff: Out with hand injury

Wolff will miss the start of the season recovering from a torn flexor tendon in his right hand, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

The hard-throwing righty was acquired from Texas in the Matt Moore trade, but will have to wait to make his debut for the Giants. He struck out 32 over 22.2 innings at Triple-A last year and should return to that level once healthy.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories